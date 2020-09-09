WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libya rivals agree on 'compromise' in Morocco-brokered talks
MAP news agency, citing a joint statement, says both sides made "important compromises," without giving any specifics.
Libya rivals agree on 'compromise' in Morocco-brokered talks
The meeting was held at the initiative of Rabat, which had hosted peace talks in 2015 that led to the creation of a United Nations-recognised government for Libya. / AFP
September 9, 2020

Moroccan-brokered talks between Libya's two rival administrations have led to agreement on the need for "compromise." 

Morocco's MAP news agency, citing a joint statement at the end of the meetings on Tuesday, said the parties agreed to work to eradicate corruption and the abuse of public funds in the chaos-strewn country and to end its institutional divisions.

They had made "important compromises", it said, without giving any specifics.

"The two parties hope to secure positive and concrete results that will clear the way to achieve the process of a comprehensive political settlement."

The meeting was held at the initiative of Rabat, which had hosted peace talks in 2015 that led to the creation of a United Nations-recognised government for Libya.

The talks came after the two sides announced a surprise ceasefire last month.

Key points of dispute

Abdessalam al-Safraoui, heading the team from Tripoli, said on Monday that the dialogue in the coastal town of Bouznika, south of Rabat, was focused on appointments at the top of Libya's key institutions.

The naming of the heads of Libya's central bank, its National Oil Corporation, and the armed forces have been the main points of dispute, according to Libyan media.

Recommended

Dubbed the "Libyan Dialogue", the talks that opened on Sunday brought together five members of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and five from a controversial parliament headquartered in the eastern city of Tobruk.

READ MORE: Turkey renews support for Libya's UN-recognised govt

'Libyan-led dialogue'

"We trust that the latest initiative by Morocco will have a positive impact on the United Nations facilitation of the Libyan owned and Libyan-led political dialogue", UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesman said on Monday.

Libya has endured almost a decade of violent chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed veteran leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The crisis worsened last year when warlord Khalifa Haftar, who backs the Tobruk parliament and is supported by Egypt, UAE, and Russia, launched an offensive to seize Tripoli from the GNA.

Haftar was beaten back earlier this year by Turkish-backed GNA forces and fighting has now stalled around the Mediterranean city of Sirte, the gateway to Libya's eastern oil fields and export terminals.

On August 22, the rival administrations announced separately that they would cease all hostilities and hold nationwide elections, moves welcomed by the international community.

READ MORE:Will Libya’s latest ceasefire bring about a lasting political settlement?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate