A major fire has swept through a notoriously overcrowded refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesvos, burning through container housing and leaving thousands of people in need of emergency shelter.

Complicating matters, the Moria camp was under a coronavirus lockdown from an outbreak there when flames gutted much of it overnight. Authorities scrambled to find a way to house now-homeless camp residents without creating more risk of the virus spreading.

“The combination of migration and the pandemic in these conditions is creating an exceptionally demanding situation,” Alternate Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos said.

Civil protection authorities declared a four-month state of emergency for public health reasons on Lesvos.

Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said that the fire was started by asylum-seekers, but did not confirm if it was a deliberate act of arson.

"Many fires broke out in the camp overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday... the incidents in Moria began with the asylum-seekers because of the quarantine imposed" after 35 cases of coronavirus were detected in the camp, Mitarachi said, adding that no-one was seriously hurt in the blaze.

Fears of Covid-19

Koumoutsakos said it appeared the blaze broke out “as the result of the discontent” of some of Moria’s residents over lockdown measures imposed after a Somali man who returned to the camp after being granted asylum tested positive for the virus this month.

About three dozen Covid-19 cases were detected during subsequent broad testing of the camp population.

“I recognize the difficult circumstances," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, expressing sorrow over the fire.

"However, nothing can become an excuse for violent reaction to health checks. And, more so, for unrest of this extent.

The prime minister added, “The situation in Moria cannot continue because it constitutes simultaneously a question of public health, humanity and national security.”

Dire living conditions for refugees

In dramatic night-time scenes, camp inhabitants fled fires that broke out at multiple points and were fanned by gale-force winds, gutting much of the facility and surrounding hillside olive groves. Protests also broke out involving migrants, riot police, and firefighters.