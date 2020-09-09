Kosovo and Israel have agreed on establishing diplomatic relations, and the Balkans Muslim-majority country, along with Serbia, will open an embassy in Jerusalem.

With US President Donald Trump acting as a middleman between Israel and several majority Muslim states, particularly the Arab states, Tel Aviv is fast achieving its goal of normalising its ties with the states that refused to recognise it for decades, brushing Palestinian aspirations under the carpet.

With Kosovo becoming another country to follow the footsteps of the UAE, which recently forged formal links with Tel Aviv, Pristina also agreed on opening its diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, a move that strengthens Israel’s unilateral decision of declaring Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci tweeted on Saturday: “I welcome the announcement of Israeli PM [Benjamin] Netanyahu about the genuine intention to recognize Kosovo and establish diplomatic relations. Kosovo will keep its promise to place its diplomatic mission in Jerusalem.”

If it were to happen, Kosovo will be the first Muslim-majority country to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, although it is in a clear violation of international law.

Kosovars are not happy

Speaking to TRT World, Kosovar politician Ertan Simitci said the move should be seen in the light of Kosovo's need to have the recognition of as many countries as possible since it is quite a young state established in 2008.

“The Kosovar officials who went to Washington to make bilateral agreements with Serbia, while waiting for recognition from Serbia, were satisfied with recognising Israel and signing an economic normalisation agreement with Serbia,” Simitci said, adding that “the winner of the agreement is Israel.”

“The fact that the text of an agreement covering the normalisation of economic relations is based on the establishment of diplomatic relations and mutual recognition does not escape the attention of the public and is also the focus of criticism.”

Simitci described the Kosovan government's decision to normalise its relations with Israel as “a sad and thought-provoking situation,” criticising the leaders in charge for being "unfair and immoral."

As the government led by the Self-Determination Movement fell in late May and was replaced by the centre-right Democratic League of Kosovo without an election, Simitci said the current dispensation is not an elected one and does not reflect the will of the nation.

Therefore, he said, a bold decision like recognising Israel and forming ties with it is out of step with what the Kosovan majority feels toward the Palestinian cause.