TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
'Fascist' Greek website continues to target Turkish journalists
"We strongly condemn this outdated approach," says Fahrettin Altun, Turkey's Communications Director, after a Greek website leaks personal information of a Turkish reporter in Athens.
'Fascist' Greek website continues to target Turkish journalists
No "fascist element" can deter our reporters working in Greece, says Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun. / AA
September 8, 2020

Turkey has condemned a Greek website that shared personal information of a Turkish reporter working in Greece, apparently in an attempt to intimidate him, as row continues between Ankara and Athens over the eastern Mediterranean. 

"We strongly condemn this outdated approach. Our reporters will carry out their duties under the guarantee of the state of the Republic of Turkey," Fahrettin Altun, Turkey’s Communications Director, said on Tuesday. 

"No fascist element can prevent it." 

Turkikanea.gr, a Greek-based, anti-Turkish website, posted information about Necat Ahmet, a reporter for TRT Haber, Turkey’s public news broadcaster.

It's not clear how the anti-Turkey website was able to collect the information of the Turkish reporters, such as passport pictures, that should be in the Greek government's database only.

Previously in a tweet, Altun had accused the Greek government of leaking Turkish reporters' personal information risking their lives.

"My message to Greece is as follows: You will pay the price if those Turkish reporters come in harm’s way," Altun had said.

READ MORE: Greek website threatens Turkish journalists, accuses them of spying

Website targets AA journalists

Last Wednesday, the website also published a provocative editorial targeting Anadolu Agency's Athens correspondent Tevfik Durul and photojournalist Ayhan Mehmet, who travelled to Greece's Meis Island, also known as Kastellorizo, to cover recent developments there.

Recommended

The website also published a photo from Durul’s passport and information on Mehmet's birthplace.

Senol Kazanci, Anadolu Agency’s director-general, Altun, and the Global Journalism Council condemned the website's actions.

READ MORE:What would the eastern Mediterranean look like if Turkey was in the EU?

Militarisation of island

According to media reports, Greek authorities recently deployed military elements to the island of Meis.

Ankara said the move is breaching the 1947 Paris peace treaties and counterproductive to the peace, as the island has had a demilitarised status.

The 10-square-kilometre island has been cited by Greece as justifying thousands of miles of maritime jurisdiction, even though it is only 2 km from Turkey but nearly 600 km from Greece, and ignoring Turkey having a longer Mediterranean coastline than any other country.

READ MORE:Kastellorizo: the next crisis spot between Turkey and Greece?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel