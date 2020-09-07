TÜRKİYE
Turkish court sentences nightclub attacker to life in jail
Daesh terrorist Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, was handed the equivalent of 40 life sentences without parole, plus an additional 1,368 years in prison.
Flowers and pictures of the victims are placed near the entrance of Reina nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey, January 17, 2017. / Reuters
September 7, 2020

A Turkish court has handed down 40 aggravated life sentences plus over 1,300 years to the Daesh terrorist in the 2017 New Year’s attack on an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people.

Istanbul’s Heavy Penal Court No 27 sentenced Uzbek national Abdulkadir Masharipov for violating the Constitution and the deliberate killing of 39 people, including a police officer.

Masharipov was also sentenced to 1,368 years in prison for the attempted murder of 79 people and violating firearms law.

In addition, Ilyas Mamasaripov, who faced charges over being one of the planners of the terrorist attack and helping Masharipov, was sentenced to 1,432 years in prison for aiding in the murders and attempted murders, among other offences.

27 foreigners among dead

At least 39 people, including a police officer, were killed when Masharipov opened fire on New Year's Eve partygoers at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district in the early hours of January 1, 2017.

The fatalities included 27 foreigners including citizens from Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iraq and Morocco, and 79 people were wounded.

Masharipov, 34 at the time of the attack, was arrested in the residential Istanbul neighbourhood of Esenyurt after a 17-day manhunt.

Police detained Masharipov on January 17, 2017, and said he had acted on behalf of Daesh terror group.

Masharipov had previously repudiated statements to police in which he admitted guilt for the attack, and had disputed the evidence against him, saying he was not the person photographed holding an assault rifle in the club. 

READ MORE:Trial begins against Istanbul nightclub gunman, dozens of other suspects

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
