A suicide bomber has killed five Somali soldiers and seriously wounded an American military adviser in Somalia in an attack claimed by the Al Shabab group, according to security officials.

The bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives at the entrance of a military base in Janay Abdalla, a village about 60 km outside the southern port city of Kismayo.

Mohamed Abdulle, a local security official, said on Monday that the vehicle was fired upon but unable to be stopped.

Al Shabab claimed responsibility, saying 16 Somali troops and four Americans were killed. The group frequently exaggerate the number of casualties sustained in their attacks.

