Wildfires have burned more than two million acres in California this year, setting a state record even as crews battled dozens of growing blazes in sweltering temperatures that strained the electrical grid and threatened power outages for millions.

The most striking thing about the record is how early it was set, with the most dangerous part of the year ahead, said Lynne Tolmachoff, spokeswoman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, on Monday.

"It’s a little unnerving because September and October are historically our worst months for fires," she said. "It’s usually hot, and the fuels really dry out. And we see more of our wind events."

The previous high was 1.96 million acres burned in 2018. Cal Fire began tracking the numbers in 1987.

Fire sparked by device to reveal baby's gender

A couple's plan to reveal their baby's gender went up not in blue or pink smoke but in flames when the device they used sparked a wildfire that burned thousands of acres and forced people to flee from a city east of Los Angeles.

The fire prompted evacuations in parts of Yucaipa, a city of 54,000, and the surrounding area. Water-dropping helicopters were brought in but the fire has proven stubborn — it grew to 30 square kilometres by Monday morning and more than 500 firefighters on the scene only had minimal containment. No homes have burned and no injuries reported.

The fire started on Saturday morning at El Ranch Dorado Park, a rugged natural area popular with hikers and dog owners.

In summer the park’s tall natural grasses dry out and turn golden, and when combined with the San Bernardino Mountains in the distance, provide a popular backdrop for family photos and videos.

Evacuations

Meanwhile, firefighters struggled to corral several dangerous blazes ahead of dry, hot winds predicted to raise fire danger to critical levels in the coming days.

Evacuation orders were expanded to more mountain communities as the largest blaze, the Creek Fire, churned through the Sierra National Forest.

Mountain roads were filled with cars and trucks leaving the community of about 2,300 people.

Homes destroyed

Firefighters working in steep terrain saved the tiny town of Shaver Lake from flames that roared down hillsides toward a marina. About 30 houses were destroyed in the remote hamlet of Big Creek.

Sheriff's deputies went door to door to make sure residents were complying with orders to leave. Officials hoped to keep the fire from pushing west, possibly toward Yosemite National Park.