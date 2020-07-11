Hong Kong's opposition camp have set up polling booths across the Chinese-ruled city for primary elections aimed at selecting democracy candidates who stand the best chance of success in Legislative Council elections in September.

Saturday's primaries come less than two weeks after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation on the Asian financial hub, stoking concerns that wide-ranging freedoms not seen in mainland China will be crushed.

The law punishes what China describes broadly as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison and allows mainland security agents to operate officially in Hong Kong for the first time.

On the eve of the primaries, police searched the office of independent pollster Robert Chung, whose Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute helps organise the election, raising concerns among activists of interference in the poll.

READ MORE: How the world reacted to China’s national security law for Hong Kong

'Never bow down'