The governor of Japan's Okinawa island has demanded that a top US military commander take tougher prevention measures and more transparency hours after officials were told that more than 60 Marines at two bases have been infected during the past few days.

Okinawan officials on Sunday reported a total of 61 cases — 38 of them at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, which is at the centre of a relocation dispute, and another 23 at Camp Hansen — since July 7.

They said that US military officials told them the two bases have since been put in lockdown.

The disclosure of the exact figures came only after Okinawa's repeated requests to the US military.

Governor Denny Tamaki, in telephone talks late Saturday with Lt Gen H. Stacy Clardy, commander of III Marine Expeditionary Force, demanded the US military increase disease prevention measures to maximum levels, stop sending personnel from the mainland US to Okinawa and seal the bases, as well as provide more transparency.

“Okinawans are shocked by what we were told (by the US military),” Tamaki told a news conference Saturday. “It is extremely regrettable that the infections are rapidly spreading among US personnel when we Okinawans are doing our utmost to contain the infections.”

“We now have strong doubts that the US military has taken adequate disease prevention measures,” he added.

READ MORE: US bases on Okinawa continue to irk locals