British police has declared a "major incident" after several people were stabbed in the centre of the country's second city, Birmingham.

Violence broke out at about 2330 GMT on Saturday in and around the Arcadian Centre, a popular venue filled with restaurants, nightclubs and bars.

Police in Birmingham in central England said they were seeking a single suspect in relation to a series of stabbings in the early hours of Sunday that resulted in the death of one man and left another seven injured, two of them seriously.

Chief Superintendent Steve Graham said a murder inquiry had been launched but there was "no suggestion at all that this was terror-related.

"It does appear to be a random attack," he added.

West Midlands Police confirmed "a number" of stabbings but said it had no information on reports that shots had been fired.

The incident comes after several previous mass casualty stabbings, including one in the Scottish city of Glasgow on June 26, in which six people were injured, including a police officer.

A man was charged with murder after three people were killed in a park in Reading, west of London, the previous week in an attack investigated by counter-terrorism police.

Britain has been on high alert after two mass stabbings in London in the last year, which saw both perpetrators – convicted extremists released early from prison – shot dead by armed officers.

Knife crime in England and Wales increased six percent in the year to the end of March, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Birmingham, one of Britain's most ethnically diverse cities with a population of more than one million, has had an explosive recent history of gang violence.

In January 2003, one gang opened fire with an illegal semi-automatic sub-machine gun at a rival group. Two teenage girls who were bystanders were killed in the hail of bullets.

'Groups upon groups'

Cara Curran, a nightclub promoter who was working at the Arcadian Centre on Saturday night said she saw "groups upon groups" of people fighting in and around the venue and heard the use of "racial slurs".

"I had seen a lot of tensions building through the night, which wasn't quite like what I've seen before," she told.