NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has condemned the “appalling assassination attempt” on Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny and called on Moscow to answer questions about the poisoning to international investigators.

Navalny, a Kremlin critic and corruption investigator, fell ill on a flight to Moscow on August 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk. He has been in an induced coma in a Berlin hospital since he was flown to Germany for treatment more than a week ago.

German authorities have said that tests showed that he had been poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group.

British authorities previously identified the Soviet-era Novichok as the poison used on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England in 2018.

“There is proof beyond doubt that Mr Navalny was poisoned using a military-grade nerve agent from the Novichok group. The use of such a weapon is horrific,” Stoltenberg said after chairing a meeting of NATO ambassadors during which Germany briefed its allies on developments.

“Any use of chemical weapons shows a total disrespect for human lives and is an unacceptable breach of international norms and rules."

US has seen 'no proof yet'

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had not yet seen proof that Russian opposition leader Navalny had been poisoned as stated by Germany.

"I don't know exactly what happened. I think it's tragic, it's terrible, it shouldn't happen," Trump said.

"We haven't had any proof yet, but I will take a look at it," Trump said in a press conference."

Trump said he had heard that Germany had made a finding that Navalny, who fell ill on a Siberian flight last month, had been poisoned with the deadly Novichok nerve agent.

"We have not seen it ourselves," Trump said of the evidence from German investigators.

Based on what Germany is saying that seems to be the case, he added.

"I would be very angry if that's the case," he said.

NATO urges Russia cooperation

NATO allies have agreed that Russia must cooperate fully with an impartial investigation to be led by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons into the poisoning of Navalny.