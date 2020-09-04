Japanese rescuers have found the second crew member and multiple dead cows in waters where a ship carrying thousands of cows from New Zealand capsized and is believed to have sunk during stormy weather.

The man was found unconscious and floating face down about 120 km (75 miles) northwest of Amami Oshima island in the East China Sea, coast guard officials said on Friday.

Rescuers have been looking for the Gulf Livestock 1 ship and its missing crew in the waters since it sent a distress signal early on Wednesday.

READ MORE:Powerful typhoon strikes Korea, sends ship missing in Japan's rough seas

The man, whose nationality and crew status is unknown, was taken to a hospital but later pronounced dead, said Takahiro Yamada, a senior spokesperson for the regional coast guard headquarters. He said rescuers also spotted dozens of cow carcasses floating in the area. So far, he said he was not aware of reports of carcasses washing ashore the Japanese coast.

Halt on livestock export

The 11,947-tonne ship, its 43 crew and 5,800 cows left New Zealand in mid-August heading to Tangshan on China’s eastern coast.

New Zealand officials said on Friday they were temporarily suspending any new approvals for the export of live cows following the incident.

The Ministry for Primary Industries said in a statement it “wants to understand what happened on the sailing of the Gulf Livestock 1.”

The only one

The Filipino crew member, 45-year-old Chief Officer Edvardo Sareno, was rescued late on Wednesday. Coast guard video shows rescuers carefully maneuvering their boat in choppy waters to safely pluck Sareno out of the water. He told them the ship stalled when an engine stopped, then capsized after being hit by a powerful broadside wave and sank.