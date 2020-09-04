Thousands of protesters have rallied in anti-France demonstrations across Pakistan on Friday as anger swelled over a French magazine's decision to republish caricatures of the Prophet Muhammed.

Earlier this week satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo – the target of a massacre by gunmen in 2015 – reprinted the controversial images to mark the beginning of the trial of the alleged accomplices in the attack.

Condemnation

The publication's move sparked condemnation from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry along with calls from religious leaders to hold protests following Friday prayers, spurring thousands to amass in cities where they called for boycotts and the French ambassador's expulsion.

"We need to send a strong message to the French that this disrespect to our beloved Prophet will not be tolerated," protester Muhammad Ansari said during a demonstration in the eastern city of Lahore.