The Kremlin has rejected claims that Moscow was behind the poisoning of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, as calls mounted for international action after Germany said he had been dosed with Novichok.

Western leaders are demanding answers from Moscow after Berlin said there was "unequivocal evidence" that the 44-year-old Kremlin critic had been afflicted by the infamous nerve agent.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight last month and was treated in a Siberian hospital before being evacuated to Berlin.

Germany's claim that he was exposed to Novichok – the same substance used against Russian ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English town of Salisbury two years ago – prompted widespread condemnation and demands for an investigation.

EU top diplomat, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russian authorities to investigate use of the military-grade chemical agent and called for a special meeting on Navalny poisoning.

NATO announced a special meeting of its ruling council to discuss the poisoning of Navalny with Novichok.

The North Atlantic Council will meet on Friday, with Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to address the media afterwards.

Russia denies there is any evidence that Navalny was poisoned and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Berlin had not provided Moscow with proof.

"There is no reason to accuse the Russian state," Peskov said, rejecting talk of economic sanctions and urging the West not to "rush to judgement."

Already suffering from wide-ranging Western sanctions imposed over its 2014 annexation of Crimea, as well as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the drop in oil prices, Moscow will be anxious to avoid any further pressure on its economy.

READ MORE:Germany: Russia's Navalny poisoned with nerve agent Novichok

'Poisoned relations with West'

Germany's announcement on Wednesday sent the ruble plunging to its lowest level against the euro since 2016 and Moscow's RTS stock exchange fell more than three percent.

"Russia's relations with the West have once again been poisoned by Novichok," wrote business daily Kommersant, adding it was clear that the European Union and United States were seriously considering new sanctions.

"The main question is, how far will they decide to go?" it said.