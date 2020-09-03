The Australian government confirmed on Wednesday that the country has plunged into a recession because of the coronavirus pandemic, and that the fresh outbreak of the virus has prevented any sort of recovery, piling pressure on the government to keep its fiscal taps open.

The country’s $1.47 trillion economy decreased by seven percent in the last three months, according to the data of the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Like the United States, Japan, UK and Germany, the country officially entered a recession after experiencing two straight quarters of economic shrink. It is the first major downturn since 1991.

Josh Frydenberg, Treasurer of Australia, said: “Today’s national accounts confirm the devastating impact on the Australian economy from Covid-19. Our record run of 28 consecutive years of economic growth has now officially come to an end.”

Frydenberg also defines the crisis as “like no other.”

“Our commitment to the Australian people is that we have your back. We will be with you through this crisis and...all the way out of this crisis,” he added.

The second quarter shrink was also the highest of the country’s quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) since records began in 1959.

The decline surpassed the 5.9 percent of forecast amid coronavirus measures, where the country’s second most-populous state of Victoria remains in lockdown to hinder the spread of Covid-19. All the while, its international borders are shut, too.

Victoria’s lockdown would have a heavy impact on September quarter GDP, the Treasurer said.