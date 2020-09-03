Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi ended a week-long European tour yesterday with mixed results, leaving Wang with more questions than answers.

Yi’s five-nation trip began during the last week of August, making stops in Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France, and Germany. Top of the agenda were efforts to resume investment and trade negotiations, and push for cooperation in areas of environmental protection, information and communications technology, and big data.

Beyond finding common ground on economic issues, Wang pursued another goal in his messaging: to warn of the ramifications of decoupling or unilateralism. In other words, to press European partners to avoid going down the hawkish path of the US and drawing itself into a ‘new cold war’.

Yet at each step of the way, concern was frequently raised over Chinese actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Italian foreign minister Luigi di Maio expressed Italy’s intentions to re-launch bilateral economic partnership but added that Hong Kong’s autonomy must be respected, while German foreign minister Heiko Maas pushed China over its treatment of Uyghurs, saying that they would “welcome it if China granted UN observers access to the camps,” and condemned Chinese threats made against a Czech politician who led a delegation to Taiwan.

Nathan Law, the anti-China activist who fled to the UK after the national security legislation passed in Hong Kong, led a protest of several hundred outside the German foreign ministry calling for action against China.

It remains to be seen if EU-China relations have reached a point where there is an increasing political price to pay for economic cooperation.

With the world economy mired in a downturn, concerns are growing over unfair competition from outside Europe, as politicians in Brussels warn about the need to shield European industries and introduce tougher mechanisms to vet Chinese acquisition attempts.

The EU’s patience is wearing thin on the question of equal access to China’s market and an end to state subsidies. No sanctions were spelled out though, and Chinese telecom giant Huawei remains in contention in Germany’s 5G network.

Any reassessment is likely to have security implications as well. Germany is following France and will reveal an Indo-Pacific strategy that will reinforce Berlin’s defence ties with India, Japan and Australia.

Growing cracks

Wang’s trip came amid deepening skepticism in Europe about the region’s embrace of China.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a significant factor in souring EU-China relations to its lowest levels since the two formally established diplomatic ties 45 years ago.

Apart from revealing an overdependence on Chinese supply chains, the Chinese government is widely considered the most responsible for the severity of the pandemic among European public opinion.

According to a recent poll, 60 percent of people in the UK and France, and 47 percent of Germans see the Chinese government as a bad actor.