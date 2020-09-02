Israel has decided to withhold the bodies of all slain Palestinian fighters, a move slammed by rights groups as "barbaric".

Prior to the decision, approved by the government's security cabinet, Israel retained the bodies of fighters only from Hamas, the governing group of Gaza.

The new policy would see Israel not return the bodies of any Palestinian killed during or as a result of an anti-Israeli attack.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz welcomed the cabinet's decision, which he said was part of a broader campaign of "deterrence".

"Not returning terrorist bodies is part of our commitment to the safety of Israeli citizens, and of course to returning the boys home," he said, referring to the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by Hamas in Gaza since a 2014 war.

READ MORE:Israeli tanks target Gaza over 'arson balloons'

Missing soldiers

Hamas is also believed to be holding two Israeli citizens who entered Gaza alone and whose families say have mental health issues.

The latest Qatari-led truce was condemned by Leah and Simcha Goldin, the parents of one of the soldiers missing in Gaza.

"The money will be transferred to Gaza, the crossings and fishing zone will open. And the boys? The boys will remain there some more," they wrote on Twitter.

'Extreme, barbaric, illegal'