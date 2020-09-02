The British government has committed to tackling disparities in maternal mortality rates, saying it was "completely unacceptable" that pregnancy and birth were riskier for women from ethnic minorities than for white women.

Maternal deaths in Britain occur in fewer than 1 in 10,000 pregnancies, official data shows. From 2015 to 2017, 209 mothers died from pregnancy-related causes, out of more than 2.2 million women who gave birth in the United Kingdom.

While overall maternal mortality rates had fallen over the past decade, the government said, evidence pointed to a widening gap between women from different ethnic backgrounds.

It said Black British mothers were five times more likely than white mothers to die in pregnancy or within the first six weeks after childbirth.

"It’s completely unacceptable for women to experience greater risk of poor outcomes during their pregnancy, or after giving birth because of the colour of their skin," said Minister Nadine Dorries, whose portfolio includes patient safety.

Measures to reduce disparities

The risk of dying from pregnancy-related causes was also three times higher for mothers of mixed ethnicity than for white mothers, and twice as high for women of Asian ethnicity.