Turkey has rejected Austria's espionage claims as "baseless", saying "anti-Turkey circles are behind these allegations."

"We reject the baseless claims made by the Austrian authorities about our country. It is obvious that anti-Turkey circles are behind these allegations," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

"We are astonished that the Austrian government has reached conclusions that implicate our country with unserious reflexes through these claims."

'Anti-Turkey obsession'