TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey rejects Austria's 'baseless' espionage claims
Ankara reacts after Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said charges will be filed against a person who has allegedly confessed to spying for Turkey’s secret service.
Turkey rejects Austria's 'baseless' espionage claims
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy says the "espionage" claims have helped nothing but to disturb Turkish community in Austria. / AA
September 1, 2020

Turkey has rejected Austria's espionage claims as "baseless", saying "anti-Turkey circles are behind these allegations."

"We reject the baseless claims made by the Austrian authorities about our country. It is obvious that anti-Turkey circles are behind these allegations," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

"We are astonished that the Austrian government has reached conclusions that implicate our country with unserious reflexes through these claims."

'Anti-Turkey obsession'

Recommended

Turkey reacted with anger after Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said charges will be filed against a person who has allegedly confessed to spying for Turkey's secret service, and that authorities are investigating more suspected espionage activities.

Turkey said the claims have helped nothing but to disturb the Turkish community in Austria and disrupting Ankara-Vienna ties.

Vienna was unable to "escape populist rhetoric and its anti-Turkey obsession," Aksoy said. 

"We urge the Austrian government to stop chasing artificial agenda with shallow and domestic political calculations over Turkey, and act with state seriousness, common sense, and sincere cooperation."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel