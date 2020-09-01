The oil-rich kingdom of the UAE, which has of late earned the distinction of conducting itself as a rogue state, has seized control of the Yemeni island of Socotra, a key archipelago located near major shipping routes between the Indian Ocean States, East Asia and rest of the continents.

Last week, French-Jewish media organisation Jforum, reported that the UAE and Israel are setting up "spy bases" in Socotra and that the two nations have already deployed "espionage equipment" on the island, which is about 350 kilometres far from the Yemeni mainland.

Tel Aviv’s surveillance centres are already monitoring the actions of Houthi militants in Yemen and Iranian naval movements, as well as examining sea and air traffic in the southern region of the Red Sea. With it gaining access to the island, its network has achieved greater strategic depth in the region.

Socotra is the biggest island in the Socotra Archipelago with a length of 130 kilometres. About 60,000 people live there and it became part of unified Yemen in 1990. Between 1967 and 1990, it was part of the autonomous government of South Yemen and prior to that, between 1839 to 1967, it was a British protectorate led by the monarchs of Lahej Sultanate.

With Yemen slipping into civil war in 2015, the Saudi-led intervention added fuel to the conflict. Riyadh's foremost ally, the UAE, which is involved in other regional conflicts, became engrossed with taking control of the island of Socotra.

Abu Dhabi has reportedly been investing in the island’s infrastructure and security since 2012 when President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi assumed Yemen's presidency. That same year, Geo International, a film crew from Abu Dhabi, filmed the island for a documentary, on the orders of the kingdom. Some media reports suggest the UAE's military came to Socotra Island along with the Emirati media crew with an unknown purpose.

In 2015, the first agent of the province of Socotra, Hashim al Saktari, revealed that Abu Dhabi “sent two people" as investors, and then "it became clear recently that they were military personnel and have come for the control of the island.”

The Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen in 2015 paved the way for the UAE to sign a deal with the Hadi government and reportedly leased the island for 99 years.

Since then, the UAE has quietly stepped up its activities on the island, pumping in money to help its people overcome economic turmoil. In October 2016, the 31st plane was filled with two tons of medical and other aid, and it departed from Abu Dhabi to land in Socotra.