TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkey's opposition warns EU over 'Greek plots' in Mediterranean
EU should not get fooled by Greek plans but should instead act in line with responsibility, says Republican People's Party spokesman, Faik Oztrak.
Turkey's opposition warns EU over 'Greek plots' in Mediterranean
Greek soldiers prepare to board a ferry at the port of the tiny Greek island of Kastellorizo also known as Meis, situated two kilometres off southern Turkey, on August 28, 2020. / AFP
August 31, 2020

Turkey's main opposition party has warned the European Union not to fall for Greek designs in the Mediterranean, adding Athens is trying to isolate Turkey in the region.

"I have to say it clearly, the European Union should not fall on Greek plots. If we want Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean to be a sea of peace, all the neighbouring states should act under state seriousness," said Faik Oztrak, spokesman of the Republican People's Party.

Oztrak said the EU should not be fooled by Greek plans and act with responsibility.

The disputes should be resolved in line with the international agreements and interests of countries in the region, he said.

Calling Greece's recent military deployment on the island of Meis a blatant "violation of the 1947 Paris agreement", he said Turkish government should not allow violations of international deals but should take essential measures against Greek political designs while strengthening Turkish ties with regional countries.

READ MORE:What are some of the major issues between Turkey and Greece?

No 'piracy will be allowed'

Also on Monday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara will not tolerate illegal actions in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions.

"Turkey won't allow piracy or banditry in the Mediterranean or Aegean regions," Erdogan said in the Black Sea province of Giresun at an event marking the start of the fishing season.

"As the Turkish nation, we do not violate others' rights, nor will we let them do so [...] We are determined to fully defend the maritime rights of our nation and the Turkish Cypriots," he said.

Recommended

Erdogan said Turkey would not be confined to its shores, as it is the country with the longest coastline in the region.

He said the discovery of 320 billion cubic metres of natural gas in the Black Sea region –– the largest discovery in Turkish history –– "revealed the true potential" of Turkey, which is surrounded by rich energy resources, adding that this discovery heralded a much larger find.

"Our Oruc Reis determinedly maintains its seismic research activities; God willing, we hope to have good news in the Mediterranean as soon as possible, as we did in the Black Sea," he said.

READ MORE: Turkey stands firm on protecting its rights in eastern Mediterranean

New navtex for Oruc Reis ship

Turkey on late Monday announced a new navigational telex (Navtex) for the continuation of its Oruc Reis research vessel activities until September 12.

The extension was the third renewal of the vessel for searching hydrocarbon resources in eastern Mediterranean.

Greece has contested Turkey's current energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey has sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that both Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have rights in the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel