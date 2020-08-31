French prosecutors have opened a probe into allegations of racism after a right-wing magazine published images depicting a black woman MP as a slave, prompting a nationwide outcry.

The Valeurs Actuelles weekly unleashed a storm of controversy with the publication of the images of left-wing MP Daniele Obono with a chain fixed to an iron collar around her neck.

A preliminary investigation has now been opened into "attacks of a racist nature," Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said in a statement.

The French presidency said on the weekend President Emmanuel Macron had called Obono, who is from the far-left party France Unbowed, and "expressed his clear condemnation of any form of racism."

Prime Minister Jean Castex said it was a "revolting publication that calls for clear condemnation" and told Obono that she had the government's backing.

Obono tweeted: "The extreme right — odious, stupid and cruel. In short, being itself."