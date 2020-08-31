WORLD
3 MIN READ
France opens racism probe after magazine depicts black MP as slave
The Valeurs Actuelles has published images of left-wing MP Daniele Obono with a chain fixed to an iron collar around her neck.
France opens racism probe after magazine depicts black MP as slave
In this file photo taken on November 24, 2017 French leftist La France Insoumise (LFI) member of Parliament Daniele Obono poses during a photo session in Paris. / AFP
August 31, 2020

French prosecutors have opened a probe into allegations of racism after a right-wing magazine published images depicting a black woman MP as a slave, prompting a nationwide outcry.

The Valeurs Actuelles weekly unleashed a storm of controversy with the publication of the images of left-wing MP Daniele Obono with a chain fixed to an iron collar around her neck.

A preliminary investigation has now been opened into "attacks of a racist nature," Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said in a statement.

The French presidency said on the weekend President Emmanuel Macron had called Obono, who is from the far-left party France Unbowed, and "expressed his clear condemnation of any form of racism."

Prime Minister Jean Castex said it was a "revolting publication that calls for clear condemnation" and told Obono that she had the government's backing.

Obono tweeted: "The extreme right — odious, stupid and cruel. In short, being itself."

Recommended

Valeurs Actuelles, which is seen by commentators as sympathetic to the far-right, however denied the image was racist.

It said the seven page story concerning Obono — which it called an "imaginary fiction" — was "a work of fiction ... but never nasty."

France witnessed several protests in June and July against racial injustice as well as colonial and police brutality, inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd's death under the knee of a police officer in the United States.

READ MORE: Why does US police brutality resonate with minorities in France? 

Centrist Macron raised eyebrows when he gave an interview to Valeurs Actuelles last year and praised it as a "good magazine."

While he has pledged to root out racism, he also said France will not take down statues of figures linked to the colonial era or the slave trade, as has happened in other countries recently.

READ MORE: Is it time for France to re-think its colonial-era statues? 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla