Horrific images have emerged of black African migrants being forced to live in cramped detention facilities in Saudi Arabia.

British newspaper, the Telegraph, published the images on Sunday depicting seemingly hundreds of men living in cramped conditions inside the prisons, which Saudi authorities ostensibly set up to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The photos show row upon row of men, who have stripped down to their undergarments to deal with the crippling heat, lying on concrete using makeshift pillows made of rolled up clothes to prop up their heads.

In one image that the newspaper chose not to publish, a boy of 16 was reportedly seen hanging from a window after having taken his own life, unable to continue living in the facility.

In another image, two men are seen with bruises stretching across their backs; the result of vicious assaults by guards, who also racially abuse them, according to the prisoners.

“It’s hell in here. We are treated like animals and beaten every day,” one man is quoted as saying.

Prisoners said they were given meagre rations of a piece of bread during the day and rice in the evenings with insufficient water provided.

They described widespread disease among those detained, as toilets flood and wastewater comes into contact with their living and eating areas.

Those who die are simply tossed out as if they were “trash”, the prisoners said.

Tens of thousands of people are said to have been caught up in Saudi raids targeting unauthorised migrants who are then housed in such camps pending deportation.

Similar facilities are believed to exist for female prisoners.

The Telegraph report follows one by the Guardian in early August, which described similar conditions at a camp in the western port city of Jeddah.