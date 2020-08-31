French President Emmanuel Macron has begun his trip to Beirut by visiting Fairouz, one of the Arab world's most famous singers whose haunting voice has been Lebanon's soundtrack from its glamorous heyday through its conflicts and latest trauma.

Anger at Lebanon's political elite over an economic meltdown and this month's devastating port blast was evident on Monday as Macron arrived at the home of the 85-year old artist, feted as a national treasure and symbol of peace, transcending factional and sectarian divides in Lebanon and beyond.

Protesters were seen in live television broadcasts gathered outside, carrying placards reading "No cabinet by, or with, the murderers" and "Don't be on the wrong side of history!".

Before stepping inside, Macron acknowledged them with a slight bow. Some were screaming "Adib No", referring to new prime minister Mustapha Adib who was named by Lebanese leaders under French pressure.

Macron's visit coincides with Lebanon's centenary.

Macron to press for reforms

Speaking upon his arrival at Beirut airport, Macron said a new line-up should be agreed upon "as soon as possible" to rescue the country, which is reeling from the deadly August 4 port explosion and the effects of an economic collapse.

Macron added he would press for reforms aimed at dragging Lebanon out of a financial abyss.

Macron is visiting Beirut for the second time in less than a month to press for a new government made up of experts untainted by corruption and capable of rooting out corruption, waste and negligence as well as rebuilding after the August 4 explosion that wrecked swathes of Beirut, killing 190 people.

Exclusive: EU set for deeper intervention plan in Lebanon

Consensus on Adib

Macron landed at the airport just hours after leaders designated a new prime minister, diplomat Mustapha Adib, to tackle the country's deep political and economic crisis.

Macron made a series of phone calls to Lebanese leaders at the weekend that were vital to securing consensus on Adib.

"It was the pressure of his calls to everyone, the pressure of his coming to Lebanon, the pressure of everyone not wanting to upset him," a senior Lebanese politician said.

READ MORE: Macron is no saviour, he is helping to reinforce the status quo in Lebanon

'Honest brokers'

Immediately after his nomination, Adib, 48, gave a televised speech acknowledging the "need to form a government in record time and to begin implementing reforms immediately".

He vowed to resume talks with the International Monetary Fund for assistance as Lebanon faces its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war and has been left traumatised by the August 4 explosion.

"I want your trust," an AFP correspondent heard Adib tell a resident of the Gemmayzeh neighbourhood, badly hit by the port blast.

President Michel Aoun and his political ally, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, on Sunday both expressed willingness to change the way Lebanon is governed.