Lebanon's ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is poised to be designated prime minister on Monday after winning the support of major parties to form a new government facing a crippling financial crisis and the aftermath of the Beirut port explosion.

Adib is set to be designated just ahead of a two day-visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, who is centre stage in international efforts to press Lebanese politicians to address a crisis seen as the worst since the 1975-90 civil war. It’s Macron’s second visit to the former French protectorate in less than a month.

The previous government led by Hassan Diab quit on August 10 over the port blast in which a massive amount of unsafely stored chemicals detonated.

Sectarian system

The post of prime minister must go to a Sunni Muslim according to Lebanon's sectarian system. Adib's candidacy won vital political backing on Sunday from former prime ministers including Saad al Hariri, who heads the biggest Sunni party, the Future Movement.

“The target of political and national action at this stage must be to save Lebanon from what is suffering from,” said Fouad Siniora, a former prime minister, reading a joint statement.

President Michel Aoun, a Maronite Christian, is due to meet parliamentary blocs on Monday in the official consultations to designate the new premier. He is required to nominate the candidate with the biggest level of support among MPs.

Lebanon's dominant Shia parties, the Iran-backed Hezbollah and the Amal Movement led by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, will both name Adib at the consultations, a senior Shia source said.

The Christian Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), a political ally of Hezbollah, which was founded by Aoun and is led today by his son-in-law Gebran Bassil, will do the same, Bassil told Reuters.

Once designated, the process of forming a new government will get underway. Until a new administration is agreed, the Diab government continues in a caretaker capacity.