Pakistani regulators have asked YouTube to immediately block all videos they consider "objectionable" from being accessed in the country, a demand criticised by rights campaigners.

There are already fears about creeping censorship and muzzling of the press and activists in Muslim-majority Pakistan, with existing or proposed restrictions limiting free speech, usually in the name of Islam or national security.

In a statement on Thursday, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said it has asked YouTube to "immediately block vulgar, indecent, immoral, nude and hate speech content for viewing in Pakistan".

The PTA said viewing such content has "extremely negative effects" and can foster "repugnant discord".

Blocking several apps

In July, the PTA issued a final warning to Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, ordering it to filter any obscene content.

It has also blocked the video-streaming app Bigo Live.

This is not the first time YouTube has been targeted by Pakistani authorities.

It was blocked in the Muslim-majority country in 2012 after a US-made film that negatively depicted Prophet Muhammad and triggered violent protests across the Muslim world.

Access was restored in 2016 after YouTube launched a country-specific version ensuring the filtering of content deemed blasphemous.

Free speech campaigners were quick to criticise the latest PTA demand.