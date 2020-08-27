Hurricane Laura has ripped through Louisiana, destroying buildings in towns across the southwestern corner of the state and killing at least six.

Still, the damage Laura has inflicted so far is less than what forecasters predicted.

"This was the most powerful storm to ever make landfall in Louisiana," Governor John Bel Edwards said at an afternoon press conference on Thursday.

"It's continuing to cause damage and life-threatening conditions."

Vice President Mike Pence lauded the efforts of the first responders and said the storm was not as bad as it could have been.

Four dead

The fatalities included a 24-year-old male that died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator inside his residence, Mike Steele, communications director for the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said.

A man, whose age is unknown, died of drowning while aboard a sinking ship.

Earlier Thursday, a 14-year-old girl died when a tree crashed onto her family's mobile home near Leesville, the Vernon Parish Sherriff's Office said.

Another three people died after trees hit their homes. He said the deaths occurred in Vernan, Jackson and Acadia Parishes.

A chemical plant caught fire in Laura's wake on Thursday morning in Westlake, Louisiana, 4 miles (6.4 km) west of Lake Charles, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky over the wind-torn landscape near Interstate 10.

Edwards warned residents in the area to shelter in place, close doors and windows and turn off air conditioners as authorities investigated. Traffic was blocked on the interstate and Highway 90.

'A big mess'

Residents of Lake Charles heard Laura's winds howling and the sound of breaking glass as the storm passed through the city of 78,000 with winds of 85 miles per hour (137 km per hour) and gusts up to 128 mph (206 kph) in the hour after landfall.

National Guard troops cleared debris from roads in Lake Charles on Thursday afternoon.

There were downed powerlines in streets around the city, and the winds tipped a few semi-trucks onto their sides.

The windows of the city's 22-floor Capital One Tower were blown out, street signs were toppled and pieces of wooden fence and debris from collapsed buildings lay scattered in the flooded streets, video footage on Twitter and Snapchat showed.