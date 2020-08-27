The signing of the US-brokered Abraham Accords on August 13 made the United Arab Emirates (UAE) the third Arab state to establish formalised diplomatic relations with Israel. The agreement normalises Abu Dhabi’s relationship with Tel Aviv in exchange for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government suspending — albeit not cancelling — plans to annex 30 to 40 percent of the West Bank.

Throughout the Middle East, there have been diverse responses to this “peace deal”. Support has come from Bahrain, Egypt, and Oman. Jordan’s response was cautiously worded and muted. Kuwait’s government has been silent, yet 37 members of the National Assembly called on Kuwait’s leadership to condemn the Abraham Accords.

Opposition has come from the governments of Iran and Turkey. Unsurprisingly, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (PA) also had harsh words for the UAE-Israel deal. Interestingly, Syria, the one Arab state which remains a truly confrontational actor vis-a-vis Israel, has been silent.

It is notable that Turkey, despite having formal relations with Israel, slammed the Abraham Accords while Syria, which has never had official relations with Tel Aviv, has refrained from doing so. Ultimately, the difference between Ankara and Damascus’s responses to the UAE-Israel deal informs us much more about Turkey and Syria's views on the Emirates, than on the Jewish state.

That officials in Damascus did not condemn Abu Dhabi for formalising its relationship with Israel reflects Syria’s interest in building on its rapprochement with the UAE, which occurred in December 2018. The UAE’s interests that motivated it to re-open its diplomatic mission in Damascus largely pertain to Abu Dhabi’s interests in profiting from the reconstruction process in Syria and bringing Damascus into a bloc of Arab capitals that stand against Turkey’s so-called “neo-Ottoman” foreign policy agenda.

That Syria recognises the Khalifa Haftar-allied House of Representatives (HoR) in Tobruk as Libya’s legitimate government (as opposed to the Turkish-backed and UN-recognised government in Tripoli) underscores how Damascus and Abu Dhabi are to a significant extent aligned against Ankara and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Assad’s warm relations with Egypt’s regime and the Syrian regime's vitriol for Qatar also point to the alignment between Damascus and Abu Dhabi.

The UAE’s leadership would also like to take steps that distance Damascus from Tehran, even if that is difficult to imagine. To do so, Abu Dhabi seeks to use its influence to bring Syria closer to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states orbits of influence, similar to how President Hafez al Assad positioned Damascus between Arab Gulf monarchies and the Islamic Republic during the previous century’s final two decades.

As Syria seeks to reintegrate itself into the Arab world’s diplomatic fold, the UAE’s re-embrace of Assad’s legitimacy is welcome from Damascus’s perspective. That Bahrain followed Abu Dhabi’s lead and re-normalised its own diplomatic relationship with Damascus at the same time attests to how certain actors in the region follow Abu Dhabi’s actions.

Moreover, even though the US-imposed Caesar Act creates extremely difficult challenges for Syria’s regime as it seeks to lure investment and financial aid from deep-pocketed Arab states, officials in Damascus value the UAE as a partner that can help Syria rebuild and redevelop following nearly a decade of a gruesome civil war.