Israel should not worry about any conditions being attached to US support should the Democrats get elected to the White House in November.

Vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has attempted to allay fears among Israel lobbyists after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s previous criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for moving “so, so far to the right”.

Biden is opposed to Israel’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, which Netanyahu suggested was going to take place in July but has since been delayed.

“Joe (Biden) has made it clear he will not tie security assistance to any political decisions that Israel makes and I couldn’t agree more,” Harris said in a Zoom chat with Jewish Democrat donors.

The senator from California further stressed that there would be “unprecedented military and intelligence cooperation” should the Democrats return to power, as there had been under the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Striking a balance