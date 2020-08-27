TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has quit the company as tensions soar between Washington and Beijing over the Chinese-owned video platform.

Mayer's resignation on Thursday comes days after TikTok filed a lawsuit challenging a crackdown by the US government over claims the wildly popular social media app can be used to spy on Americans.

TikTok has been at the centre of a diplomatic storm between the US and China, and President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 6 giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance – effectively setting a deadline for a sale of the app to a US company.

TikTok, which has been downloaded 175 million times in the US and more than a billion times around the world, argued in the suit that Trump's order was a misuse of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act because the platform –– on which users share often playful short-form videos –– is not "an unusual and extraordinary threat."

'Political environment has sharply changed'