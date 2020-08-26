James Jeffrey, the US special envoy for Syria, has recently made concerning statements regarding the participation of the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK, in Geneva talks, which aim to address the brutal civil war.

In the last 36 years, the PKK, designated as a terrorist organisation by the US, Turkey and NATO, has launched a terror campaign against the Turkish and neighbouring states, leading to the deaths of tens of thousands.

Rather than focusing on the PKK destruction or the grievances of the Syrian people, Jeffrey, the former US ambassador to Turkey, appears to be concentrating on bringing Washington’s problematic partnership with the terror group to a new level.

In recent weeks, ahead of the latest Geneva meeting, which was originally scheduled for August 24, Jeffrey publically signalled that Washington wants the YPG to be at the table in Geneva.

While the meeting was meant to begin this week, some members of the talks tested positive for Covid-19 and the event has been put “on hold” according to media reports. It’s not entirely clear whether there was any YPG member or any participant, representing the YPG’s political interests confirmed for the meeting.

But before the delayed meeting, during a teleconference with journalists, Jeffrey indicated that “Syrian opposition and government representatives were discussing” the possibility of YPG participation in the talks.

Turkey’s political establishment has long drawn attention to resemblances between the US designs in northern Syria and its Kurdish policy in northern Iraq, where a Kurdish-led autonomous region has been created with the help of Washington following the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Over the past few years the YPG-run militias have either destroyed or cleansed dozens of Arab neighbourhoods in northern Syria, fomenting a demographic shift in the region.