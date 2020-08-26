The Commerce Ministry of Turkey has announced that customs enforcement agents seized some 540 kilograms of cocaine inside a shipping container from Turkey's Kocaeli port.

It was dubbed by officials on Wednesday as the largest single seizure of the drug in Turkey's history.

Turkish authorities said three people have been taken into custody and investigations are still under way.

Daily Sabah reported that the drugs were found in 500 small packs hidden inside the container at a port, adding that the drugs are valued at around $29 million.

Fight with drug trafficking