Energy consumption is the main driving force of the development of any country. Those responsible for managing the nation's energy needs are obliged to provide energy in a continuous, low-cost, efficient and environmentally-friendly manner.

Efficient governance requires diversification of energy sources and security for its uninterrupted supply. We are well aware that a great deal of work has been done in Turkey to reduce its dependence on foreign energy in the last five years.

A total of 5 fully-equipped research vessels were on duty in both the Mediterranean and the Black Sea. The journey that began with Fatih, Turkey's first drillship, goes on with Yavuz, Kanuni, Barbaros Hayrettin Pasa, and Oruc Reis. As some regional actors were displeased with Turkey’s success in the Eastern Mediterranean, President Erdogan took to the stage with good news.

His statement announcing the discovery of 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves in the Black Sea and his emphasis on the other exploration continuing in the Eastern Mediterranean has attracted the attention of many countries, including Greece.

Turkey imports more than 65 percent of the energy it consumes from overseas. Hence, we spend an average share of $50 billion from the budget solely on energy imports. It responsible for a significant part of the current deficit in Turkey's accounts. As an example, Israel found a gas field, Leviathan, in the Eastern Mediterranean in 2010. Israel has foregone importing for exporting and currently sells gas to Jordan.

How was the news received in the US?

There have been no remarks made by either the White House, or the Department of State. Frankly, I don't think there will be any comments on this issue, since the US is now focused on the presidential elections and fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

It's likely that during the next Trump-Erdogan phone conversation, this issue will be brought up by Erdogan as there is a treaty increase the trade volume between the countries to $100 billion. I believe that the energy sector will make a great contribution to this goal.

We already know that Turkish-US companies have been working in cooperation, especially on LNG. In addition, it is worth remembering that the US Chamber of Commerce is working hard to increase the trade cooperation of the two countries in the field of energy.

Some experts at respected think tanks in the US have also commented on the Black Sea find.