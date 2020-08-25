Turkey has warned Greece against escalating tensions in the eastern Mediterranean or it will not hesitate to do "what is necessary", though it said it wanted to solve the issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday with German counterpart Heiko Maas in Ankara, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said any dialogue must not include Greek pre-conditions.

"We will do whatever is necessary without hesitation," he said.

Turkey and Greece vehemently disagree over natural gas reserves off Cyprus and the extent of their continental shelves. They have drawn the European Union and nearby countries into the dispute, which earlier this month flared into a light collision between Turkish and Greek frigates.

"We are in favour of negotiations for fair sharing but nobody should lay down preconditions. This cannot happen with preconditions laid down by Greece," Cavusoglu said, adding, "before anything, Greece needs to abandon its maximalist approach."

He asked Greece not to be fooled by countries "throwing it in way of Turkish navy," adding, Ankara expects the EU to act as an "honest and objective" mediator.

Mediation on the table

Germany's top diplomat affirmed after the whirlwind meetings in Turkey and Greece on Tuesday that the two were ready for dialogue to defuse a worsening dispute over energy resources in the Mediterranean, even as the NATO allies traded new barbs.

The Greek foreign minister in Athens earlier said Greece wants to solve the issue through dialogue but warned it would continue to defend its rights in the region.

Nikos Dendias said Greece “has proved that it is and remains always ready for dialogue.”

Standoff at 'very critical' juncture

Escalation in eastern Mediterranean helps neither EU, nor Turkey, nor Greece, said Maas, and warned Turkey's standoff with Greece in the area was at a "very critical" juncture.

"There is no illusion that the situation is very critical," Maas said through a translator after meetings in Athens and Ankara.

"No one wants to solve this issue in a militaristic way… and there is a willingness on both sides for dialogue."

Maas also said that ties between the EU and Turkey were at a crossroads and it would be clear by the end of the year where relations were heading.

Naval drills

On Tuesday, both Turkey and Greece held separate naval drills in the eastern Mediterranean, even as Germany's top diplomat visited Athens and Ankara to urge restraint.

The NATO allies have traded barbs over offshore hydrocarbon rights, drawing the European Union and nearby countries into the dispute that earlier this month involved a light collision between Turkish and Greek frigates.

Greece and Turkey conducted naval exercises in sections of the Mediterranean where the Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis is carrying out seismic research escorted by Turkish warships.

Two Turkish frigates and an Italian destroyer held maritime trainings, the Turkish defence ministry said in a tweet.

"Every little spark can lead to catastrophe," Mass warned earlier on Tuesday.

Mass, who visited Athens and then Ankara on Tuesday to help defuse rekindled tensions between the two NATO allies, said Germany and its EU partners stood alongside EU member Greece.

"The current situation in the eastern Mediterranean is equivalent to playing with fire," Maas said after meeting his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens.

Maas said the windows for dialogue should not be closed but further opened between Turkey and Greece.