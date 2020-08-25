Libya's internationally-recognised Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj has announced the beginning of a cabinet reshuffle amid protests in the capital.

Al Sarraj made the televised statement in conjunction with the outbreak of mass demonstrations in Tripoli against deteriorating living conditions and rampant corruption.

"I may have to declare an emergency in order to form a government of crisis. ... Urgent ministerial reshuffles will be made away from the consent [of some groups] and quotas," he said.

"I will not allow [our] legitimacy to fall and the entry of Libya into a dark tunnel," he added, acknowledging his responsibility.

However, he went on to say that "we do not have control of all the homeland's soil."

PM calls for elections in March

Al Sarraj insisted on calling for presidential and parliamentary elections in March, saying "the only political option to save the homeland is to reproduce the powers through elections."

The premier stressed that there are some parties that do not wish to hold elections for their own interests, "but the elections will end a lot of the struggle over power in Libya."