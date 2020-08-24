Families and survivors have had their first chance to confront the white supremacist who slaughtered 51 worshippers in a mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques.

"You killed your own humanity, and I don't think the world will forgive you for your horrible crime," said a tearful Maysoon Salama on Monday, the mother of 33-year-old Atta Elayyan, who was killed in March 2019 attacks.

"You thought you can break us. You failed miserably."

The gunman, 29-year-old Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant, pleaded guilty in March to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism — the first terrorism conviction in New Zealand’s history.

He could become the first person in New Zealand to be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, the toughest sentence available.

Tarrant was brought into the Christchurch High Court shackled and wearing a grey prison outfit. In the dock, unshackled and surrounded by five officers, he showed little emotion throughout the hearing. He occasionally looked around the room, tapped his fingers, and watched the survivors as they spoke.

The courtroom was only half full due to coronavirus distancing requirements, while many others watched from adjacent courtrooms where the hearing was streamed. Survivors and family members occasionally wept and comforted each other.

Harrowing accounts

Two dozen victims and family members told the court about the pain of losing husbands, wives, sons and brothers. Some had family members around them for support, others spoke through translators or on pre-recorded videos from abroad.

One of those was grandmother Saira Patel, who spoke from Melbourne in Australia and described the moment she thought she would die in the Linwood mosque.

“I stretched both my arms toward my husband so we would die together,” she said.

But it was her husband of 36 years, Musa, who was shot in the back. When paramedics arrived, she said, they told her to push on the bullet hole to lessen the bleeding, but her hands kept slipping with all the blood. When they took over, she said, she held her husband’s warm hands until they dropped. He had died.

“I’m still searching for my husband’s beautiful face in the crowds, but he’s nowhere to be seen,” she said.

Some speakers raised their voices in anger when they addressed the gunman.

One said nothing less than the death penalty would be fair. Janna Ezat, whose son Hussein Al Umari was killed, looked at Tarrant and spoke softly.

“I forgive you,” she said. “The damage is done, Hussein will never be here. I only have one choice and that is to forgive.”

When Tarrant saw three-year-old Mucad Ibrahim clinging to his father's leg, he killed him "with two precisely aimed shots," Crown prosecutor Barnaby Hawes told the court.

Abdiaziz Ali Jama, a 44-year-old Somali refugee, saw her brother-in-law Muse Awale shot dead, and said she continued to suffer trauma.

"I see the images and I hear the constant sound rata-rata-rata – the sound of the gun shooting – in my head," said Jama.

"I have flashbacks, seeing dead bodies all around me. Blood everywhere," added a son of Ashraf Ali, another victim.

