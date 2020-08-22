Joe Biden and closely allied Democratic groups have raised $70 million during their four-day convention this week.

The convention's broadcasts drew 122 million views across 15 digital platform live streams and also attracted 85.1 million to television broadcasts, the campaign said in an emailed statement on Friday.

President Donald Trump’s campaign and closely allied groups pulled in $165 million during the typically sluggish political fundraising month of July, more than Democratic rival Joe Biden’s $140 million, Trump's campaign said earlier this month.

That result allows Trump to enter the final stretch of the US presidential campaign with a slim, but intact, cash advantage.

Trump and party-backed groups now have more than $300 million to spend on advertisement, door-knocking organisers, and other political expenses, they said, compared with Biden’s $294 million.

The virtual Democratic convention wrapped up on Thursday night with Biden accepting his party's nomination during a speech in which he accused Trump of a chaotic and divisive presidency.

The convention's closing night attracted roughly 24.6 million primetime television viewers, the largest audience of the week, according to data from the Nielsen rating agency.

Trump's four-day nominating convention, a mix of virtual and live events, starts on Monday.

READ MORE: Biden vows to end 'season of darkness' as he accepts Democratic nomination

Speech of a lifetime

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a vow to be a unifying “ally of the light” who would move an America in crisis past the chaos of President Donald Trump’s tenure.

Afterward, fireworks lit the sky outside the arena, where supporters waited in a parking lot, honking horns and flashing headlights in a moment that finally lent a jovial feel to the event.