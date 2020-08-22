West African envoys trying to restore order after a military coup in Mali have met the country's ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

"We have seen president Keita," delegation head and former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan told AFP on Saturday, adding that "the negotiations are going well,"

Only three members of the delegation from the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (or ECOWAS) were allowed to meet with Keita at an undisclosed location, after he was ousted in the coup on Tuesday.

The top West African officials arrived in Mali's capital following a coup in the nation this week to negotiate a return to civilian rule.

"ECOWAS appreciates what is happening in Mali and ECOWAS wants the best for the country," Jonathan said after his arrival.

"We're going to discuss with all stakeholders and I think at the end of the day we'll come out with something that is good for the country, good for ECOWAS and good for the international community."

A delegation official said they would meet members of the junta and later Keita, who is being held with prime minister Boubou Cisse in Kati, a military base northwest of capital Bamako where the coup was unleashed.

'They think they are next'

After three days of calm in the capital Bamako after Tuesday's ouster of Keita, police used tear gas on Saturday when a scuffle broke out between a group of 50 pro-Keita protesters and local residents who threw stones, an eyewitness told Reuters news agency.

Immediately after Tuesday's coup, ECOWAS bloc quickly shut borders and ended financial flows – a move that diplomats said was as much about warning opponents at home as stabilising Mali.

"They cannot tolerate this taking place. They are taking it very personally. It is on their doorstep and they think they are next," one regional diplomat said.

Tough response

The presidents of Ivory Coast and Guinea are among those pushing for a tough response, another diplomat said, as both have faced violent public protests to their third-term bids and want the bloc to show it will not tolerate power grabs in its own backyard.

Adding to the international pressure, the United States on Friday suspended military aid to Mali, with no further training or support of the Mali armed forces.

A junta of military officers has controlled the country since Tuesday when the mutineers detained Keita at gunpoint and forced him to resign.