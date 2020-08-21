After years of near-irrelevance, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella movement of the Afghanistan-based Pakistani tribal militant groups, seems to be regrouping and reviving itself. This is evident from the reunification of various TTP splinter factions, cessation of leadership disputes, the reappearance of its operatives into the erstwhile strongholds in the former FATA region, and an uptick of terrorist attacks in Pakistan’s peripheral areas.

Regrouping and reunification is part of TTP’s long-term future planning ahead of the expected intra-Afghan peace talks and the US exit from Afghanistan. The far-reaching implications on Pakistan’s internal security landscape need to be put in perspective.

From its formation in 2007 until 2014, TTP at its peak was one of the most dreaded terrorist groups in Pakistan. Operating out of the former FATA region, TTP acted as Al Qaeda’s operational arm in Pakistan alongside hosting remnants of the Afghan Taliban. The group also had a strong footprint in the picturesque mountainous district of Swat and Pakistan's largest city, Karachi. During this period, TTP carried out audacious terrorist attacks in Pakistan like the 2009 attack on the army's General Headquarters, the 2011 attack on the naval station, PNS Mehran, and the devastating 2014 attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, among others.

However, TTP’s over-the-top violence and 'global jihadist' rhetoric contributed to its decline. The 2009 Camp Chapman attack in Khost, Afghanistan and the 2010 botched Times Square bombing in New York (which they claimed) brought TTP in the crosshairs of the US counter-terrorism campaign.

In subsequent years, the US eliminated TTP’s top leaders in drone strikes, including Baitullah Mehsud, Hakimullah Mehsud and Waliur Rehman. TTP’s problems were further compounded by the Pakistani Operation Zarb-e-Azb launched in the aftermath of the tragic APS attack.

With Fazlullah’s appointment in 2014, for the first time, TTP’s leadership moved away from the Mehsud tribe, the most formidable faction which formed the group’s backbone. Under Fazlullah, TTP witnessed political fratricide and splintering.

The factionalisation led to the creation of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar while other groupings gravitated towards the so-called Islamic State and formed its Af-Pak franchise, ISKP. On the other hand, some factions of the 'Punjabi Taliban' disengaged from fighting by availing the PML-N government’s amnesty offer. These inter-factional feuds and leadership disagreements reduced TTP to a shadow of its former self.

Shifting aim

TTP’s supposed revival started with the appointment of Noor Wali Mehsud as its leader in 2018 following the drone assassination of Fazlullah in Kunar, Afghanistan. From the get-go, his singular focus was the reunification of various splinter factions.

Noor Wali, who is a former political party worker in Pakistan, not only has mainstream political exposure, but unlike Baitullah, Hakimullah and Fazlullah, he is also a religious scholar, ideologue and author of a book. Rather than being swayed by short-lived tactical brilliance, he took a long-term view by focusing on a strategic reorientation of the group.