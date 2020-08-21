BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
UK's debt plagued by Covid-19 exceeds $2.6 trillion for first time
A new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals that the Britain's public debt at the end of July was equivalent to 100.5% of the country's economic output.
UK's debt plagued by Covid-19 exceeds $2.6 trillion for first time
Pound notes and coins are seen inside a cash register in a bar in Manchester, Britain on September 6, 2017 / Reuters
August 21, 2020

Britain's public debt has gone above $2.65 trillion for the first time in July as the government ramped up public spending to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and tax revenues fell.

Net debt, excluding public banks, rose to $2.66 trillion, up by nearly $304 billion from July 2019 and equivalent to 100.5% of Britain's economic output, its highest since 1961.

Borrowing in the April-July period, the first four months of the financial year, surged to $199 billion, almost three times borrowing by the government during the previous financial year as a whole, the Office for National Statistics said.

In July alone, borrowing excluding public sector banks was 26.7 billion pounds, slightly less than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. 

Recommended

But in July last year, the budget was in surplus by about $2.1 billion, boosted by receipts of income tax which typically fall in the month.

"Today’s figures are a stark reminder that we must return our public finances to a sustainable footing over time, which will require taking difficult decisions," finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

Debt as a share of gross domestic product was also pushed up by the sharp contraction in the size of Britain's economy during the coronavirus lockdown, the ONS said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law