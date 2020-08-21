Doctors at the Siberian hospital where Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny lies in a coma after suspected poisoning have allowed his family to transport him to a top German medical facility.

"We... took the decision that we do not oppose his transfer to another hospital, the one that his relatives indicate to us," the deputy chief doctor of the Omsk hospital, Anatoly Kalinichenko, told journalists on Friday.

Navalny, a 44-year-old politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive care unit in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday.

His supporters believe he was poisoned and that the Kremlin is behind it.

The decision to grant Navalny's family permission to transfer him to Germany comes after allies of the opposition leader Alexei Navalny appealed to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for help with their bid to get him transported.

They accuse Russia of thwarting his medical evacuation, saying the decision placed his life in mortal danger because the Siberian hospital treating him was under-equipped.

Navalny is in a serious condition after drinking tea on Thursday morning that his allies believe was laced with poison.

A doctor on Friday said his condition had improved a little overnight.

Ready to fly

German doctors who flew overnight to Omsk to transport him to Berlin said that he is in a fit state to be airlifted, the German activist organisation that sent the plane said on earlier on Friday.

Doctors in the Siberian city earlier said that Navalny's medical condition did not permit him to be moved.

"We heard back from the German medical team that they are able and willing to fly Mr Navalny to Berlin, and that this is also the wish of his family," the Cinema for Peace Foundation said in a statement.

"The Russian authorities state that they consulted with the German doctors and that it is not safe for him to travel. This is incorrect," the statement continued.

Navalny's wife appeals Putin

Navalny's wife Yulia appealed to President Putin on Friday to allow him to be flown to Germany.

Earlier, Yulia and Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, spoke out against the Kremlin after the head doctor at the hospital in Siberia said moving him would put his life at risk because he was still in a coma and his condition unstable.

"The ban on transporting Navalny is an attempt on his life being carried out right now by doctors and the deceitful authorities that have authorised it," Yarmysh wrote on social media.

She said doctors had previously consented to his being moved, but had withheld their agreement at the last minute.

"This decision, of course, was not made by them, but by the Kremlin," said Yarmysh.

German treatment

The Kremlin said on Thursday that medical authorities would promptly consider any request to move him to a European clinic and were being open about his medical condition.