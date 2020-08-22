President Donald Trump has spent the week of the Democratic National Convention forsaking what has historically been an incumbent’s greatest advantage: He's in the job his challenger wants.

Traditionally, an incumbent would devote the week of his rival’s convention to bolstering his own credentials as a leader.

But rather than focusing on his command of the job or using its power, Trump hit the campaign trail, where he flouted his own administration’s pandemic safety guidance and expressed gratitude for support from adherents to an extremist conspiracy theory, QAnon.

Crossed Rubicon

It was a consequence of Trump’s unwillingness to share the limelight, but also a necessary attempt to shift the November campaign from a referendum on his job performance to a choice between himself and Joe Biden.

Ten weeks out from Election Day, as the coronavirus pandemic has ravaged Trump’s reelection chances, aides have recognised that a vote on his presidency is not one he is likely to win.

Acting “presidential”, holding briefings and leading negotiations, won’t suit him, in the view of many aides, if his presidency is what is holding him back.

Trump is not hoping to win over converts. Instead his reelection strategy hinges on his ability to animate his most loyal supporters with fears of a Democratic administration, motivating them to show up at the polls and attempting to turn away moderates who might be leaning toward voting for Biden.

“Where is it written that you have to stay home and let your opponent attack you for a week?” said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

“The president is a fighter and one who fights back, and that’s what he was doing.”

Impending confrontation

The dynamic will be on display next week as Trump prepares for his own convention.

While he is set to rely on the trappings of the office – including the unprecedented use of the South Lawn as the backdrop for his acceptance speech, the crux of his message is expected to be sounding the alarm over the consequences of a Biden victory.

“No one will be safe in our country, and no one will be spared,” he said Friday.

Sensing vulnerability, Democrats spent their convention hammering Trump’s fitness for the job he currently occupies, with former President Barack Obama declaring that Trump has “no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.”