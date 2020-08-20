West African leaders have said they would dispatch envoys to coup-stricken Mali to help secure "the return of constitutional order" and called for its ousted president to be restored to office.

"We have decided to immediately send a high-level delegation in order to ensure the immediate return of constitutional order," the regional bloc ECOWAS said at the end of a video summit on Thursday.

"We call for the restoration of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita as president," it said in a closing statement read by the president of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, who chairs the group.

"Mali is in a critical situation, with serious risks that a collapse of the state and institutions leads to reversals in the fight against terrorism and organised crime, with every consequence for all our community.

"This country needs our solidarity even more."

He told the coup leaders they bore "responsibility for the safety and security" of Keita and other detained officials.

Military orders border re-opened

The military junta has ordered the country's borders re-opened, according to a statement read on state television.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), however, has instructed its members to keep their borders with Mali closed in response to Tuesday's coup.

Transitional president

Rebel soldiers on Tuesday launched a mutiny in a barracks on the outskirts of Bamako, detained Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and declared they had taken power.

Calling itself the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, under the leadership of a colonel named Assimi Goita, the junta has vowed to stage elections within a "reasonable time" and respect "all past agreements," including international anti-militarist missions.

In an interview with the TV channel France 24, junta spokesperson Ismael Wague said, "We are going to set in place a transitional council, with a transitional president who is going to be either military or civilian.

We are in contact with civil society, opposition parties, the majority, everyone, to try to set the transition in place."

Issoufou said that through the talks, ECOWAS would "convey to the leaders of the military junta that the times of taking power by force are over in this region."