The Nigerian army says it is in "full control" of a northeastern town where hundreds of people were taken hostage by militants.

A splinter group of Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (or ISWAP) fighters stormed the town of Kukawa on Tuesday and seized hundreds of residents who had only just returned after fleeing their homes for nearly two years, according to locals and militia sources.

"The terrorists on August 18, 2020 attacked troops' location in Kukawa town in Borno state where the attack was vehemently thwarted," defence spokesman John Enenche said in a statement on Thursday.

"The situation in Kukawa is now calm with troops in full control," he said.

There was no clarity on the hostage situation.

Intentional act

Kukawa residents had been living in camps in the regional capital Maiduguri, 180 kilometres away, where they fled following a bloody attack in November 2018.