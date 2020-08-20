WORLD
Hashem Abedi jailed for at least 55 years for Manchester Arena bombing
Judge says two brothers "equally culpable for the deaths and injuries" at the sentencing of Hashem Abedi, the younger brother of suicide bomber Salman.
Hashem Abedi, the brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi, is seen in this undated file photo released by Force for Deterrence in Libya on July 17, 2019. / AP
August 20, 2020

The brother of the suicide bomber responsible for the deadly blast at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, has been sentenced to at least 55 years in prison.

Hashem Abedi, 23, denied helping plan the attack at Manchester Arena which killed 22 people and injured hundreds but was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and conspiring to cause explosions. 

His sentencing had been postponed due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

His elder brother Salman Abedi, who set off the bomb, died in the May 22, 2017 bombing at the end of the concert.

Hashem Abedi refused to attend court for the sentencing hearing.

Among the dead were seven children, the youngest aged just eight, while 237 people were injured and hundreds more were reported to have suffered from psychological trauma. 

Two brothers 'equally culpable'

Judge Jeremy Baker said during Abedi's sentencing hearing that the two brothers were “equally culpable for the deaths and injuries caused by the explosion.”

“Although Salman Abedi was directly responsible, it was clear the defendant took an integral part in the planning,” Baker said.

The judge said that had the younger brother been over age 21 at the time of the explosion, he would have been given a “whole-life term.” Instead, he was sentenced to serve a minimum of 55 years before parole may be considered.

“The defendant should clearly understand the minimum term he should serve is 55 years. He may never be released,” Baker added.

