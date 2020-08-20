The brother of the suicide bomber responsible for the deadly blast at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, has been sentenced to at least 55 years in prison.

Hashem Abedi, 23, denied helping plan the attack at Manchester Arena which killed 22 people and injured hundreds but was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and conspiring to cause explosions.

His sentencing had been postponed due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

His elder brother Salman Abedi, who set off the bomb, died in the May 22, 2017 bombing at the end of the concert.

Hashem Abedi refused to attend court for the sentencing hearing.

Among the dead were seven children, the youngest aged just eight, while 237 people were injured and hundreds more were reported to have suffered from psychological trauma.

READ MORE:Ten things we know about the Manchester concert attack