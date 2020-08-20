Mali's opposition figure and the most influential protest leader, Mahmoud Dicko, will withdraw from politics, his spokesman has said, after a meeting with members of a military coup who have promised to oversee elections within a "reasonable" time.

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned and dissolved parliament on Tuesday after the mutineers detained him at gunpoint, further rocking a country that is in the grip of a militant insurgency and civil unrest.

The mutineers met Dicko, a Muslim preacher who electrified protesters during anti-Keita demonstrations in recent weeks that drew tens of thousands of people.

After the meeting, a spokesperson for Dicko said he had decided to withdraw from politics.

Although no further details were shared, the move suggests at least part of the opposition movement is satisfied with the coup orchestrators' promise to return to democratic practices.

Economic fallout

Fearing Keita's fall after nearly seven years in power could destabilise the Sahel region, the African Union and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) both suspended Mali.

The mood in the capital Bamako was calm throughout the day and junta leaders urged people and officials to return to life as normal.

But the economic fallout from the coup started to appear as investors ditched shares in Mali-based gold mining companies and Ivory Coast halted financial flows.

A spokesman for the mutineers, who call themselves the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (NCSP), earlier said they were not seeking power.

"We are keen on the stability of the country, which will allow us to organise general elections ... within a reasonable time limit," Colonel Ismael Wague said on state television.

New military strongman

Also on Wednesday, army colonel Assimi Goita introduced himself as Mali's new military strongman.

In the Malian capital Bamako, Goita said after meeting top civil servants that he was the leader of the NCSP that has seized power.

"Mali is in a situation of socio-political crisis. There is no more room for mistakes," Goita, surrounded by armed military men, told journalists.

Opposition ready to work with mutineers

In response, the M5-RFP opposition coalition said in a statement it had taken note of NCSP's commitment to the transferral of power via the ballot box and would work with the group to achieve this.

The mutineers have denied reports of casualties from Tuesday's unrest, but human rights group Amnesty International said it had documented the death of four people, while 15 more were wounded by bullets.

A Malian security source identified three of the other junta leaders who appeared alongside Wague as Colonels Sadio Camara, Malick Diaw, and Modibo Kone.