President Donald Trump has said the US is considering selling advanced American F-35 warplanes to the United Arab Emirates over the objections of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump told reporters at a White House news conference on Wednesday that the Emiratis had expressed interest in buying “quite a few” of the stealth fighter jets.

He said such a sale was “under review” given the new dynamic between Israel and the UAE since the two nations agreed to normalize relations last week. Perhaps just as important, Trump said, is that the UAE can afford to buy the planes.

“They have the money and they would like to order quite a few F-35s," Trump said. “It’s the greatest fighter jet in the world, as you know, by stealth, totally stealth.”

“They’d like to buy F-35s, we’ll see what happens,” Trump added. “It’s under review, but they made a great advance in peace in the Middle East.”

Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would oppose the sale despite the historic UAE deal after an Israeli newspaper reported that the normalisation accord that Trump brokered included language to supply the Arab Gulf nation with advanced US weapons systems.

READ MORE: Does OIC and Arab League silence mean Palestinians have been abandoned?

Backroom deals

The Yediot Ahronot daily, citing American and Emirati sources, reported that Israeli acquiescence to the sales had clinched the deal for the Emiratis.

Further, it reported that Netanyahu had made the deal behind the back of the Israeli defence establishment and kept Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, both former military chiefs, in the dark about it.

An industry source says a prospective jet sale has already been arranged with the help of Trump senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister has opposed the sale of F-35s and other advanced weapons to any country in the Middle East, including Arab countries that have peace agreements with Israel.

Maintaining Israel’s regional military supremacy has been a hallmark of Israeli policy for decades, and Israel has used its close ties with Washington to ensure that certain sophisticated weapons are not sold to neighbouring countries.

Keeping Gantz in the dark