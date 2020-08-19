WORLD
5 MIN READ
South Asia floods claim over a thousand lives
The annual monsoon is vital to the densely populated region, revitalising land and waterways amid scorching summers. But it also causes widespread death and destruction.
South Asia floods claim over a thousand lives
Children play in a waterlogged street following monsoon rainfalls in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi on August 19, 2020. / AFP
August 19, 2020

Heavy monsoon rains have lashed New Delhi, inundating roads and piling on misery for commuters in the chaotic Indian capital, as the death toll from the annual deluge across South Asia rose to nearly 1,300.

The monsoon is vital to the densely populated region, revitalising land and waterways amid scorching summers. But it also causes widespread death and destruction.

READ MORE: Dozens dead as heavy monsoon rains lash Pakistan 

In New Delhi, commuters battled through knee-deep waters, and cars and buses were submerged as torrential rains added to traffic woes in the city of 20 million.

At a museum in Jaipur in the mostly desert state of Rajasthan, staff told AFP how they were forced to smash open a glass display case containing a 2,300-year-old Egyptian mummy in order to save it from rainwater flooding the ground floor.

"The workers broke the glass of the box and took the mummy out" last Friday after water levels started rising, Albert Hall Museum's superintendent Rakesh Cholak said.

"The case of the coffin got a little wet but we've put it out to dry too."

The torrid conditions in recent days also hit India's northern and eastern states.

Across India, 847 people have died this season, the Home Ministry said.

In the southwestern state of Kerala, the death toll from a single landslide rose to 61 on Wednesday, with nine people still missing, an official said.

In India's poorest state Bihar, eight million people have been hit by the floods, with thousands of displaced people sleeping on embankments and highways amid a shortage of relief camps.

'Floodwater follows us'

Recommended

This year's rains have also come in the wake of the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, with the loss of crops across flood-affected areas a further blow to farmers and rural communities.

READ MORE:India tea plantation landslide death toll rises, many still missing 

In Bangladesh, 226 people have died so far with 40 percent of the country underwater after torrential rain caused rivers to burst their banks and inundate villages.

"In terms of duration it was the second-worst floods in the country's history," said Arifuzzaman Bhuyan, the head of Bangladesh's Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.

More than six million people have had their homes damaged by the floods, and tens of thousands of villagers remain in shelters, an official from Bangladesh's Disaster Management Ministry told AFP.

Others are sleeping in shanties built on roads on higher ground, unable to return home to their submerged homes.

In flood-hit Rupangar village outside the capital Dhaka, Shahanara Begum said she has been living on the road with her family for more than a month.

"It seems like bad luck doesn't leave us. Wherever we go, floodwater follows us," the 50-year-old told AFP on Wednesday.

"It is very insecure to live on the road but we don't have a choice ... most of our food stocks and clothes are already ruined," added 70-year-old Maya Saha.

In Nepal, 218 people have died and 69 are missing from landslides and floods since mid-June when the monsoon began.

In the latest incident early Wednesday, six bodies were recovered and 11 people were missing after a flood swept away a remote settlement in a western district, an official said.

Nepal's monsoon toll tops 200 for most years, but experts say this year's landslides have been particularly deadly due to the continuing after-effects of the massive 2015 earthquakes and more road construction in the country's Himalayan foothills.

READ MORE: At least 189 dead as floods sweep through India and Nepal 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police