Mutineers who led a military coup in Mali leading to the forced resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his government have said they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.

In a statement broadcast on state-owned television early on Wednesday, a spokesman for the so-called National Committee for the Salvation of the People (NCSP) said they acted to prevent Mali from falling further "into chaos."

Flanked by soldiers, NCSP spokesman Colonel Ismael Wague invited Mali's civil society and political movements to join them to create conditions for a political transition that would lead to elections.

"Our country is sinking into chaos, anarchy and insecurity mostly due to the fault of the people who are in charge of its destiny," he said.

The military has closed the country's borders and announced a curfew between 9 pm to 5 am local time, journalist Mohamed Salaha told TRT World from Bamako.

He said many ministers and officers of the Keita government have been seized and that there's no clarity on where they have been detained.

Keita in detention

Keita resigned and dissolved parliament late on Tuesday, hours after mutinying soldiers detained him at gunpoint, plunging a country already facing a militant insurgency and mass protests deeper into crisis.

The military coup has been condemned by Mali's regional and international partners who fear Keita's fall could further destabilise the former French colony and West Africa's entire Sahel region.

Keita said he resigned to avoid "bloodshed".

Rebel soldiers took Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse into custody on Tuesday afternoon and drove the pair to a military base on the outskirts of Bamako, which they had seized that morning.

Jubilant crowds were already gathered in the capital to demand Keita's resignation and cheered the rebel soldiers as they made their way to the 75-year-old's official residence.

Keita appeared calm as he appeared in a state television broadcast soon after midnight to declare the dissolution of the government and national assembly, and said he had no choice but to resign with immediate effect.

"If it pleased certain elements of our military to decide this should end with their intervention, do I really have a choice?" he said of the day's events.

"(I must) submit to it, because I don't want any bloodshed."

It was unclear whether Keita was still in custody at the Kati base, which, in a twist of fate, was also the site of the 2012 putsch that brought him to power.

Global concerned

Mali's neighbours warned against any unconstitutional transfer of power.

The Economic Community of West African States (or ECOWAS) condemned the coup in a statement, pledging to close land and air borders to Mali and push for sanctions against "all the putschists and their partners and collaborators".

The 15-nation bloc – which includes Mali – also said that it would suspend the country from its internal decision-making bodies.