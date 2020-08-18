The agreement the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed on August 13 to normalise relations with Israel has since sparked a range of reactions across the spectrum online.

The culmination of years of warming ties between the two states, the deal makes the UAE only the third Arab country after Egypt and Jordan to forge official ties with Israel.

While the deal immediately came under attack for disregarding Palestinian aspirations for self-determination, it was welcomed enthusiastically by social media influencers across the Gulf.

In particular, a number of prominent Emirati public officials and media personalities have taken to Twitter to welcome the deal.

Hassan Sajwani, an outspoken cheerleader for the UAE government, has gone into overdrive in defense of the deal while highlighting cultural outreach with Israelis.

Sajwani and Sharjah’s Princess Hend bint Faisal al Qasimi also celebrated the fact that Muslims from the UAE could now visit the holy Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

Both tweets prompted a backlash.

Sajwani’s tweet mistakenly used a picture of the Dome of the Rock for Al Aqsa, which drew ridicule from some users.

Another pointed out that while Emiratis might be able to pray there, Palestinians cannot.

Hasan Al Mazrouei’s support was quite forthright to his 424,000 followers.

Meanwhile, Al Ain Zoo’s public outreach is now being referred to as “Zooplomacy”.

There have been public displays of penance too.

Mohammed bin Hamad broadcasted an apology to over 73,000 of his followers, saying that “I apologise to my Israeli brothers for any offense I had done in the past because I did not know who the enemy was and who was the friend.”

According to Al Araby, a video of an Emirati citizen aggrieved of having previously expressed hatred toward Israel was widely circulated on social media.

“I once made a video saying Israel should burn and other countries should pound it to the ground, but I came to realise that Israel is stronger than all of those other countries put together,” the blogger said.

“I would like to offer my apologies to Israel, its people and to Benjamin Netanyahu. A formal apology in a formal video and I pray the Israelis will forgive me,” he added.

“I was a kid, you know, a young kid and I was excited but now I understand. Your God and our God is one and our differences don’t get in the way between us”.

Influencer Faisal bin Suwaid argued over the historical context for “reconciliation with Jews”.